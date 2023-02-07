Trivest-backed HighGround acquires property damage restoration firm Expert Water Removal

Expert Water Removal specializes in water damage restoration, mold remediation and fire damage restoration

HighGround Restoration Group, Inc., a portfolio company of Trivest Partners LP, has acquired Bradenton, Florida-based Expert Water Removal, a property damage restoration company. No financial terms were disclosed.

HighGround is a collection of local restoration brands.

Expert Water Removal specializes in water damage restoration, mold remediation, and fire damage restoration.

Expert Water Removal President Barry Nicks Jr. founded the company in 2006.

“We are pleased to partner with Expert Water Removal,” said Reid Callaway, a principal with Trivest, in a statement. “They are a leader in terms of delivering outstanding restoration services to residential and commercial customers from Tampa to Fort Meyers, FL. Expert Water Removal is an excellent fit with the existing HighGround family of brands and provides an attractive opportunity to extend our platform’s reach in West Florida.”

Trivest Partners has roughly $4.5 billion in assets under management.