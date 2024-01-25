Trivest-backed LMC Landscape Partners snaps up commercial landscaping firm Cutters Edge

This deal marks LMC’s inaugural venture into the state of Florida

LMC Landscape Partners, which is backed by Trivest Partners, has acquired Davie, Florida-based Cutters Edge Total Landscape Solutions, a commercial landscaping firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

LMC supports founder and family-owned commercial landscaping companies.

“Cutters Edge is a leader in terms of delivering exceptional landscape services to commercial customers,” said Steve Reynolds, a partner at Trivest in a statement. “William and his team are an excellent fit with the existing LMC family of brands and provide a strong base for expansion in Florida.”

Based in Miami, Trivest Partners targets founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada. Trivest has roughly $5.5 billion in assets under management.