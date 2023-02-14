Trivest forms Total Sanitation Services following Ontario acquisitions

Total Sanitation Services is at present looking at strategic buys of portable sanitation service providers throughout North America.

US private equity firm Trivest Partners has formed Total Sanitation Services, a Canadian family of brands within the portable sanitation rentals and related site services industry.

The announcement follows the acquisitions of five portable sanitation service businesses based in Ontario: Chantler’s Environmental Services (Greater Toronto Area), Central Sanitation (southwest Ontario), Lacombe LSC (Ottawa), Gilbert’s Restrooms (Windsor) and Johnson’s Sanitation (Parkhill).

Total Sanitation Services, headed by CEO Robert McIntosh, will serve as the umbrella for the entire group, with each company maintaining its brand equity. The combined brands complete about one million service intervals per year for customers throughout Ontario via a network of 18 branches and the largest fleet of portable sanitation equipment in Canada, Trivest said.

“Total Sanitation Services represents an extension of Trivest’s essential services industry experience through a scaled platform that combines the unique aspects of route-based services businesses with a high-ROI specialty rental offering,” said Frank Hapak, principal at Trivest, in a statement. Hapak added that they intend “to execute multiple identified organic growth initiatives and pursue strategic add-on acquisitions in the North American portable sanitation industry.”

Trivest Partners is a private equity firm focused on support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the US and Canada, in both control and non-control transactions. It is based in Coral Gables, Florida and has offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto.