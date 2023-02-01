Trivest Partners invests in craft juices producer Perricone Juices

Perricone Juices will continue to be led by CEO Bob Rovzar.

Trivest Partners LP has made an investment in Newport Beach, California-based Perricone Juices, a producer of craft juices. No financial terms were disclosed.

Perricone Juices was founded in 1994 and with processing facilities in both California and Florida. The company supplies its products to the foodservice and retail channels across the U.S. under the Perricone Farms brand.

Moving forward, Perricone Juices will continue to be led by CEO Bob Rovzar. The Perricone family will remain involved in the company as part of the ownership group.

“We were extremely impressed by Perricone Juices’ talented and dedicated management team, industry-leading position, track record of growth, and sophisticated dual-coast operations,” said Jorge Gross, Jr., a managing partner at Trivest, in a statement. “We are excited about the opportunity to help the Company further its growth by building upon the foundation that the employees and the Perricone family has built.”

B. Riley Securities, Inc. served as financial advisor to Perricone Juices in connection with its strategic partnership with Trivest.

Trivest Partners has roughly $4.5 billion in assets under management.