Trivest’s Miami Beef Co has double helping

Trivest Partners portfolio firm Miami Beef Company has acquired Brooklyn Burger and Devault Foods.

Brooklyn Burger provides frozen burgers to grocery and retail customers across the US. Devault supplies burgers, meatballs and steaks to restaurants across the Northeast and Midwest.

Miami Beef provides fresh and frozen meat products to retail and foodservice customers. The firm is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Trivest is a private investment firm with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Toronto. It invests in founder-led and family-owned businesses in the US and Canada. It has around $4.5 billion of assets under management.