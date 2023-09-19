Trivest’s Total Sanitation Services acquires Pit Stop Portables

Based in Vancouver, Pit Stop Portables is a provider of portable sanitation solutions in Western Canada.

Total Sanitation Services, a portfolio company of Trivest Partners, has acquired Pit Stop Portables, a Vancouver-based portable sanitation solutions provider in Western Canada. No financial terms were disclosed.

Established in 2005, Pit Stop provides portable toilet rentals, septic services, executive washroom trailers and roll-off bins across Vancouver, Calgary and surrounding areas.

Pit Stop is the sixth addition to the Total Sanitation Services family of brands, the company said in a statement. It will leverage the support, scale and capital investments of Total Sanitation Services to fuel continued growth, the company said in a statement.

Rob Mitchell will lead the Western Canada operations of Total Sanitation Services under the Pit Stop brand.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with Pit Stop Portables. The company provides an attractive opportunity to expand Total Sanitation Services’ reach and density in Western Canada with a like-minded partner that shares an acute focus on superior customer service and experience. We look forward to partnering with the Pit Stop Portables team to pursue multiple identified organic growth initiatives and strategic add-on acquisitions,” said Frank Hapak, a principal at Trivest.

Total Sanitation Services, based in Woodstock, Ontario, was formed earlier this year by Trivest as a Canadian family of brands within the portable sanitation rentals and related site services industry. The company is currently pursuing add-on acquisitions of portable sanitation providers throughout North America.

Based in Coral Gables, Florida, Trivest Partners is a private equity firm focused on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the US and Canada. It has about $5 billion in assets under management.