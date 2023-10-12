TriWest Capital Partners sells Zytech Building Systems to Rona

ZyTech is a Balzac, Alberta-based designer, manufacturer and distributor of building materials for the construction industry.

TriWest Capital Partners has sold ZyTech Building Systems, a Balzac, Alberta-based designer, manufacturer and distributor of building materials for the construction industry.

The buyer was Dick’s Lumber, an affiliate of Rona, a Canadian retailer of home improvement and construction products and services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Established in 1997, ZyTech’s products include roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs and lumber packages. It services customers from facilities in Balzac and Airdrie, Leduc, Red Deer, Saskatoon and Dallas/Fort Worth.

TriWest invested in ZyTech in 2014.

“We are grateful we had the opportunity to partner with Glenn German, founder of ZyTech, and the rest of the ZyTech team in 2014, and to have participated in the company’s success over the past nine years,” said Chad Danard, senior managing director, TriWest, in a statement. “We have been highly impressed with the ability of Mike Powell, CEO of ZyTech, and Ross Clements, retiring CFO of ZyTech, to navigate an ever-changing environment, and to accelerate the company’s growth”.

TriWest is a mid-market private equity firm based in Calgary. The firm has raised more than C$1.6 billion in committed capital through six funds and invested in 48 companies across a broad cross-section of the economy.

TriWest’s financial adviser was Lincoln International, with legal advice provided by Bennett Jones. Tax and financial due diligence services were provided by Ernst & Young.