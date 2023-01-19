TriWest sells Triple M Housing to ATCO Structures and Logistics

Triple M Housing is a manufacturer of modular homes and permanent modular structures

ATCO Structures and Logistics is a specialist in modular design, manufacturing and construction

The financial advisor to TriWest was Stout Capital

TriWest Capital Partners has sold Triple M Housing to ATCO Structures and Logistics, a Calgary-based specialist in modular design, manufacturing, and construction. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Lethbridge, Alberta, Triple M is a manufacturer of modular homes and permanent modular structures. TriWest, a Canadian mid-market private equity firm, acquired the business in 2013. It was a TriWest Capital Partners Fund IV portfolio company.

“Our investment in Triple M was very much aligned with our strategy of partnering with highly successful businesses in Western Canada being led by strong and committed management team,” said Chad Danard, senior managing director at TriWest, in a statement.

“Triple M is committed to providing Western Canadians with best-in-quality homes at a competitive price,” said Ricke Weste, president, and CEO of Triple M. “The management team thanks TriWest for their partnership and support over the years, beginning with our transition from foreign ownership in 2013.”

Stout Capital served as TriWest’s financial advisor, whereas legal advice was provided by Bennett Jones and tax services were provided by Ernst & Young.

TriWest, founded in 1988, has its headquarters in Calgary. The firm has raised more than C$1.4 billion in committed capital through six funds and invested in 47 companies in partnership with management teams.