TRS Capital makes majority investment in Alta Electronics

TRS Capital has acquired a majority interest in Alta Electronics, a Georgetown, Ontario-based supplier of interconnect products and custom services. No financial terms were disclosed. Alta serves the transit, automotive, telecommunications, defense, heavy equipment and aerospace industries.

PRESS RELEASE

TRS Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Alta Electronics, A Respected Supplier of High Quality Interconnect Products

FORT WALTON, Fla. (PRWEB) November 30, 2021

TRS Capital, an early stage investment company, has acquired a majority stake in Alta Electronics, a respected supplier of high quality interconnect products headquartered in Canada. Serving the transit, automotive, telecommunications, defense, heavy equipment, and aerospace industries, Alta provides wiring harnesses, cable assemblies, and electrical component distribution internationally. The company offers customized manufacturing, assembly, kitting, processing, product sourcing, and distribution services. The current management team will remain in place.

“We chose to invest in Alta Electronics because of its excellent reputation for providing quality products and superior service, and its strong leadership team,” said Robert Sires, Founder and CEO of TRS Capital. “It also aligns with several of our other investments, having a similar customer base. We plan to help Alta expand into the U.S. market and widen its international reach. Due to our existing relationships within the industries it serves, we expect to help Alta achieve significant growth.”

“I first met Bob Sires in 2019 at an awards dinner, when one of his companies beat us for the ‘best supply’ award; we’ve been discussing some form of partnership since late 2020. This investment will allow us to add more inventory and some much needed equipment, enabling us to expand at a significant pace in the next few years,” said Curtis Gresswell, President of Alta Electronics. “We chose TRS because of Bob’s experience, willingness to take chances, and no-nonsense approach to decision making—no long meetings, just hear the facts, make the best decision, and move forward. Also, the TRS team’s extensive knowledge of manufacturing and distribution, as well as their familiarity with our customer base, will dovetail nicely with Alta going forward. Synergies with the TRS group of growing companies will complement us very well; we look forward to this next chapter of Alta Electronics.”

Alta Electronics is a respected supplier of high-quality interconnect products and custom services. Established in 1983, Alta takes pride in connecting with customers and suppliers to create tailored solutions for manufacturing and assembly of wiring harnesses, prototypes, cable assemblies, component kits and component distribution to suit a variety of electrical and electronic specifications. The company also offers a variety of additional value added services including inventory management, replenishment systems and stocking programs. With strategic partnerships in Mexico and China, Alta has an international reach to meet all customers’ needs. The company’s dedication to quality is reflected in their workforce, products, processes, and superior customer support. For more information, visit http://www.alta-electronics.com.

TRS Capital, an early stage investment company dedicated to investing in American success, provides not only funding but also consulting services to help companies thrive. The TRS Capital team has more than 200 years of combined experience in business investing and consulting. For more information, visit http://www.trscapital.com.