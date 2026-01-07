TruArc-backed New Directions Aromatics merges with Aromatic Fragrances

- Aromatic Fragrances was founded in 2013 by Sean Riordan and Josh Thompson
- Both Riordan and Thompson will both continue to have a material ownership stake and remain in their current leadership roles
- The acquisition is New Directions’ first acquisition following TruArc Partners’ investment in January 2022
New Directions Aromatics, a portfolio company of TruArc Partners, has merged with Aromatic Fragrances International, a Cartersville, Georgia-based fragrance supplier to beauty, personal care, home care, and other markets.