TruArc-backed New Directions Aromatics merges with Aromatic Fragrances

Based in Toronto, New Directions is a supplier of natural and organic raw materials to the beauty, personal care, health, and wellness industries.

  • Aromatic Fragrances was founded in 2013 by Sean Riordan and Josh Thompson
  • Both Riordan and Thompson will both continue to have a material ownership stake and remain in their current leadership roles
  • The acquisition is New Directions’ first acquisition following TruArc Partners’ investment in January 2022

New Directions Aromatics, a portfolio company of TruArc Partners, has merged with Aromatic Fragrances International, a Cartersville, Georgia-based fragrance supplier to beauty, personal care, home care, and other markets.

