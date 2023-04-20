TruArc invests in beauty products provider Trademark Cosmetics

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to TruArc Partners, and American Discovery Capital served as financial advisor to TCI.

President David Ryngler founded TCI in 1994

Alongside TruArc’s investment, TCI has named Kristopher Dover as CEO

TruArc Partners invests in the middle market

TruArc Partners has made an investment in Riverside, California-based Trademark Cosmetics Inc, a maker of beauty and personal care products. No financial terms were disclosed.

President David Ryngler founded TCI in 1994.

Alongside TruArc’s investment, TCI has named Kristopher Dover as CEO. In this role, Dover will oversee TCI’s expansion. Ryngler will remain with TCI as an investor and board member.

“At TruArc, we are focused on investing in well-positioned platforms that are capable of transformational growth. We think TCI is a well-positioned business that is poised to scale with our planned investments,” said Gerald Sheehan, a partner at TruArc, in a statement. “We are equally excited to bring our capital and M&A expertise to execute a focused acquisition strategy that will continue to scale our operation in California and expand the platform nationally. Our goal is to further enhance TCI’s position as the go-to partner for high growth brands.”

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to TruArc Partners, and American Discovery Capital served as financial advisor to TCI. Weil, Gotshal & Manges acted as legal counsel to TruArc Partners and Stubbs Alderton & Markiles acted as legal counsel to TCI.

TruArc Partners invests in the middle market.