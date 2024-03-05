TruArc Partners snaps up chemical manufacturer Meyer Lab

Mike Miller will continue in his role as president of Meyer Lab

TruArc Partners has acquired Meyer Lab, a Kansas City, Missouri-based chemical manufacturer. The sellers were Meyer Lab owners Russell Meyer and William “Rusty” Meyer.

No financial terms were disclosed.

“Meyer Lab, through the dedication of the Meyer family, has established a great reputation, culture, management team and manufacturing capability that has led to its success,” said John Pless, co-managing partner at TruArc in a statement. “Meyer Lab fits perfectly into our investment strategy focused on specialty manufacturing and business services, and we are excited to support them in their next stage of growth.”

Mike Miller will continue in his role as president of Meyer Lab while Rusty Meyer will remain with Meyer Lab as a key member of the board of directors. John Schweig, an operating partner at TruArc, will join the board of directors as non-executive chairman.

Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisor to Meyer Lab and Baird served as financial advisor to TruArc Partners. Husch Blackwell LLP acted as legal counsel to Meyer Lab and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal counsel to TruArc Partners.

Meyer Lab was founded in 1978.

TruArc Partners invests in the middle market.