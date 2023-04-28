True Green Capital to acquire cleantech firm CleanChoice Energy

The transaction is expected to close in the next 60 to 90 days.

True Green Capital has agrred to acquire a majority stake in CleanChoice Energy, a cleantech firm.

According to the terms of the deal, TGC will maintain the CleanChoice brand and team and invest an additional $100 million of capital into developing, acquiring, owning, and operating CleanChoice solar projects.

The deal will expand TGC’s footprint to include solar power generation in sixteen US states, including Pennsylvania and Ohio, along with approximately 215,000 residential customers. The initial focus will be in the ISO-NE, NYISO, and PJM markets.

“We are thrilled to partner with CleanChoice on their journey to becoming a fully integrated green utility,” said Bo Wiegand, a partner and co-founder of TGC, in a statement. “We see this as a natural extension of our firm’s community solar strategy – providing more customers with access to locally-generated renewable energy, while also enabling high quality retail offtake for our project assets.”

CIBC Capital Markets served as financial advisor for TGC and DLA Piper served as legal counsel in connection with the transaction. Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP served as legal counsel to CleanChoice.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, TGC invests in the renewable energy infrastructure sector. The firm was founded in July 2011.