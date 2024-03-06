True Wind Capital appoints Brakebill as partner and IR head

- Based in San Francisco, True Wind Capital invests in tech companies
True Wind Capital has hired Emily M. Brakebill as partner, head of investor relations.
Previously, she worked at HMI Capital Management where she was a co-founding partner and served as partner, head of investor relations, chief operating officer and chief compliance officer. Prior to HMI, Brakebill held various investing, advising, strategic development and co-founder positions in corporate finance, specialty finance, at a credit opportunity fund, and at operating businesses.
“We’re excited to work with Emily,” said Adam Clammer, managing partner in a statement. “Having known her for 25 years, we are fortunate to have someone of her caliber join us and I know she’ll be a great leader and cultural fit for True Wind.”
Based in San Francisco, True Wind Capital invests in tech companies. True Wind was founded in 2015.