Truelink Capital acquires marketing tech platform Flipp Corp

Truelink Capital has acquired Flipp Corp, a Toronto-based marketing technology platform focused on retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Flipp connects North American retailers and CPG manufacturers to tens of millions of high-intent shoppers each week. The company works with some of the largest retail enterprises to automate, publish and distribute digitally-native merchandising content.

Luke Myers, founder and managing partner of Truelink said in a statement, “Flipp is a leading digital marketing platform connecting retailers and CPG manufacturers to tens of millions of high-intent shoppers through their comprehensive marketplace. Over their history, Flipp has made tremendous progress building out and enhancing their ecosystem to better serve their customers, and we are thrilled to partner with the Flipp management team on their next phase of growth. We will continue to invest in the company’s existing service offerings while pursuing new avenues for growth both organically and through potential strategic acquisitions.”

Based in Los Angeles, Truelink was launched in 2022 to target mid-market companies in the industrial and technology-enabled services sectors. Flipp is the firm’s third acquisition.

RBC Capital Markets served as the financial advisor to Truelink. Stifel served as the exclusive financial advisor to Flipp for the transaction and Stikeman Elliott served as legal advisors.