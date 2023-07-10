Truelink Capital buys sale training provider Richardson

This transaction marks the second acquisition for Truelink, which was launched in 2022 by Todd Golditch and Luke Myers to target companies in the industrials and tech-enabled services sectors.

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Richardson on the transaction

Richardson was founded in 1979

Truelink Capital invests in the middle market

Truelink Capital has acquired Richardson Sales Performance, a Philadelphia-based provider of in sales training and performance improvement. No financial terms were disclosed.

This transaction marks the second acquisition for Truelink, which was launched in 2022 by Todd Golditch and Luke Myers to target companies in the industrials and tech-enabled services sectors.

“At Truelink, we are focused on partnering with great management teams and accelerating growth, and that is how our firm intends to support Richardson,” said Luke Myers, co-founder and managing partner of Truelink in a statement. “Richardson is an industry leader, with an immensely talented team, experienced leadership and a strong customer value proposition. We are enthusiastic about Richardson’s high-quality and adaptable content, and we believe the company has a solid foundation for growth, industry leading technology and global reach.”

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Richardson for the transaction and Allen & Overy served as legal advisors.

Los Angeles-based Truelink Capital invests in the middle market.

Richardson was founded in 1979.