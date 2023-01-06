TSC recaps precision machining firm Swiss American Screw Products

SASP President Robert Leist will continue in his role and maintain a "meaningful" ownership position in the company.

Townsend Street Capital has recapitalized Canton, Michigan-based Swiss American Screw Products, a precision machining firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

SASP President Robert Leist will continue in his role and maintain a “meaningful” ownership position in the company.

On the deal, TSC Managing Director Peter Frankfort said in a statement, “We are thrilled to align with Rob and the entire SASP team. SASP possesses many if not all of the attributes we look for in our investments, including a strong leader and culture, focused and differentiated capabilities, long-term customer relationships in attractive end-markets, and exceptional dedication to quality and customer service.”

Based in Birmingham, Michigan, TSC invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm was founded in 2018.