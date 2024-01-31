TSCP and Cequel III take controlling stake in DDC Capital Technology

Co-founders Chris Orlando and Mark Ortenzi, who launched the DDC Cabinet business in 2011, will continue as minority investors.

Thompson Street Capital Partners and Cequel III have acquired a controlling stake in DDC Capital Technology, a San Diego-based provider of data center cabinet and cooling solutions.

Co-founders Chris Orlando and Mark Ortenzi, who launched the DDC Cabinet business in 2011, will continue as minority investors.

“The market for providing cooling infrastructure to high power density, AI-based computing environments is experiencing explosive growth, and DDC’s proprietary solution is well positioned to be a dominant technology provider within the category,” said Tom St. Geme, director at TSCP in a statement. “This is an exciting time to be part of DDC’s continued plans for expansion.”

Following this transaction, Keith Markley will become CEO of DDC Cabinet Technology, effective February 5.

Hogan Lovells US LLP acted as legal advisor to Cequel III and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor to Thompson Street. VLP Law Group LLP acted as legal advisor and DH Capital, a division of Citizens JMP Securities, LLC as financial advisor to DDC.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, TSCP invests in the middle market.

Cequel III targets lower-mid-market companies.