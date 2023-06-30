TSCP-backed Gurobi Optimization scoops up mathematical optimization firm October Sky

Based in St. Louis, TSCP invests in middle market businesses

The firm has managed more than $4.5 billion since being founded in 2000

Gurobi Optimization, a portfolio company of Thompson Street Capital Partners, has acquired October Sky, a Japan-based provider of mathematical optimization services and custom solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Gurobi Optimization is a provider of decision intelligence technology.

On the deal, TSCP Managing Director Craig Albrecht said in a statement, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of October Sky as the first add-on acquisition for Gurobi. The deep expertise and skill of the October Sky team represents a unique opportunity for Gurobi to expand its presence in Japan and reach both customers and users more directly.”

Based in St. Louis, TSCP invests in middle market businesses. The firm has managed more than $4.5 billion since being founded in 2000.