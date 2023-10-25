TSCP-backed Isto Biologics merges with Advanced Biologics

Based in St. Louis, TSCP invests in the middle market

Isto Biologics, a portfolio company of Thompson Street Capital Partners, has merged with Advanced Biologics, a Carlsbad, California-based developer of biologic solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Massachusetts-based Isto Biologics is a provider of regenerative and autologous therapies.

“Over the past four years, our collaboration with Advanced Biologics has been impressive,” said Harry Holiday, chairman of the board at Isto Biologics and managing director at Thompson Street Capital Partners in a statement. “Investing in Advanced Biologics and embarking on this strategic combination amplifies both Isto’s and Advanced Biologics’ comprehensive biologics portfolios, paving a path forward for continued growth and patient healing.”

Based in St. Louis, TSCP invests in the middle market. TSCP has managed more than $4.5 billion since being founded in 2000.