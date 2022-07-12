TSCP-backed PestCo buys Mick’s Exterminating

This is the fifth investment for PestCo, an acquisition company formed to consolidate the pest control industry.

PestCo, a portfolio company of Thompson Street Capital Partners, has acquired Mick’s Exterminating, a Missouri-based provider of residential and commercial pest control in the St. Louis area. No financial terms were disclosed.

This is the fifth investment for PestCo, an acquisition company formed to consolidate the pest control industry. Paul Giannamore and Franco Villanueva-Meyer of The Potomac Company were financial advisors to Mick’s Exterminating in this transaction.

“Mick’s serves as a strategic addition to our rapidly-expanding business in the St. Louis market,” said Jay Keating, CEO of PestCo, in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with the Mick’s team to scale the Company’s operations and to positively impact PestCo’s overall business.”

Thompson Street Capital Partners is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses. TSCP has managed more than $3.6 billion since being founded in 2000.