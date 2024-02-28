TSCP-backed PestCo Holdings snaps up residential pest control firm PestShield

PestCo is a provider of pest control services to residential and commercial customers.

PCO M&A Specialists was financial advisor to PestShield on the transaction

TSCP invests in the middle market

The private equity firm targets the life sciences and healthcare, software and technology, business and consumer services and products sectors

PestCo Holdings, which is backed by Thompson Street Capital Partners, has acquired PestShield, a St. Louis, Missouri-based provider of residential pest control services. No financial terms were disclosed.

PestCo is a provider of pest control services to residential and commercial customers.

“Thompson Street is excited to add a quality business in PestShield to PestCo’s growing presence in St. Louis, alongside our previous acquisitions of Bel-O and Mick’s,” said Dan Cooper, a director at TSCP in a statement.

PCO M&A Specialists, a division of PCO Bookkeepers, acted as the financial advisor to PestShield on the transaction.

TSCP invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets the life sciences and healthcare, software and technology, business and consumer services and products sectors.