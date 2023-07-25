TSCP-backed Vector Laboratories buys biotech firm Quanta BioDesign

Based in Newark, California, Vector Laboratories is a provider of consumable reagents used in slide staining and imaging workflows within life science research.

Vector Laboratories, which is backed by Thompson Street Capital Partners, has acquired Quanta BioDesign, an Ohio-based biotech company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Newark, California, Vector Laboratories is a provider of consumable reagents used in slide staining and imaging workflows within life science research.

On the deal, TSCP Managing Director J.C. Wetzel said in a statement, “We’re excited about the opportunity to continue executing against Vector Laboratories’ long-term growth strategy by bringing cutting-edge technology to an expanding customer base, increasing its range of products and services, and ultimately impacting the important work of biopharmaceutical companies developing the next generation of treatment options.”

Also, Vector Laboratories acquired Click Chemistry Tools, a manufacturer of click chemistry linkers and labeling reagents, and Fluoroprobes, a provider of fluorescent probes and dyes, earlier this year.

Based in St. Louis, Thompson Street Capital Partners invests in middle market businesses. The private equity firm has managed than $4.5 billion since being founded in 2000.