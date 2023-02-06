TSCP backs biosafety consulting services provider Sabai

Sabai has three subsidiaries, Clinical Biosafety Services, Shield Consulting and Castle IRB

Thompson Street Capital Partners has made an investment in Chesterfield, Missouri-based Sabai, a provider of regulatory review and biosafety consulting services to pharmaceutical sponsors, CROs, academic health systems, and clinical research site networks. No financial terms were disclosed.

Sabai Global’s three subsidiaries, Clinical Biosafety Services, Shield Consulting and Castle IRB provide complementary services that facilitate regulatory approval and accelerate clinical research timelines for drug development. CBS currently supports more than 600 Institutional biosafety committees nationwide.

“Our team has worked hard to identify an asset that serves the rapidly growing cell and gene therapy market, and was extremely pleased to find one led by a CEO as passionate as Chris in the St. Louis area” said Matt Scherrer, managing director at TSCP, in a statement. “We are proud to support Sabai’s continued growth as they help bring the most cutting-edge, life-saving treatments to market in an efficient, safe, and ethical manner.”

Based in St. Louis, TSCP invests in middle-market businesses. TSCP has managed more than $3.6 billion since being founded in 2000.

Sabai was founded in 2017.