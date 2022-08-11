TSCP backs content management platform Silverchair

Thane Kerner will continue to serve as Silverchair’s CEO

Will Schweitzer, previously chief product and customer success officer, has been appointed president of Silverchair

TSCP invests in middle-market businesses

Thompson Street Capital Partners has made an investment in Silverchair, a content management, product enablement, and digital transformation platform for association, society, and independent publishers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Silverchair’s partnership with TSCP will enable the company to accelerate the pace and scale at which it develops comprehensive digital transformation products, including new products for professional education and meetings content. The investment will also support the continued expansion of the core Silverchair Platform and recruiting scholarly publishers to join the Silverchair community, which has grown in recent years to represent more than 400 publishers.

Craig Albrecht, managing director of TSCP, said in a statement, “Thompson Street seeks to partner with founders and management teams who are passionately devoted to solving difficult problems, building outstanding products, and delighting customers. Thane Kerner and the Silverchair team have built an enterprise that exemplifies an ideal TSCP investment.”

Thane Kerner will continue to serve as Silverchair’s CEO. Will Schweitzer, previously chief product and customer success officer, has been appointed president of Silverchair. Tim Barton, Silverchair’s previous president, will serve Silverchair as an advisor and will continue his role as CEO at Hum, Silverchair’s sister company.

BrightTower was financial advisor to Silverchair in this transaction.

Thompson Street Capital Partners is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses in the software and technology services, healthcare and life science services, and business services and engineered products sectors. Founded in 2000, the firm has acquired more than 100 companies and has managed more than $2.6 billion in equity.