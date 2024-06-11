TSCP portfolio companies Vector Laboratories and Absolute Biotech merge

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Based in Boston, Absolute Biotech is a manufacturer of antibody reagents, kits, and services and Newark, California-based Vector Laboratories is a reagent and critical component manufacturer.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination