TSCP sells Alpaca

St. Louis, MO – March 3, 2022- Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, today announced it has completed the sale of Alpaca Audiology, (Alpaca), the largest independent audiology clinic group in the United States, to Sonova Holding AG. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Alpaca is comprised of 13 regional brands, operating in more than 220 clinics across the country, focused on uniting top-tier talent with relentless innovation to create a best-in-class network of hearing health brands and community-based clinics.

“I want to thank Thompson Street for being a great partner from the very beginning,” said Brian Vesely, Founder and President of Alpaca. “They shared our aspiration to build something great and different. Thompson Street had the vision to set aggressive goals and then make the investments necessary to grow our business.”

Brandon Muirhead, Director at TSCP, said, “Our strong partnership with the Alpaca team allowed us to successfully execute on both organic and strategic growth initiatives, positioning the company for continued success moving forward. In partnership with Alpaca, we closed on more than 36 acquisitions following our initial investment. We are confident that our friends and partners at Alpaca will maintain their upward trajectory with a forward-thinking leadership team and the support of Sonova.”

About Thompson Street Capital Partners

Thompson Street Capital Partners (tscp.com) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses in the Life Sciences & Healthcare, Software & Technology, and Business and Consumer Services and Products sectors. Founded in 2000, the firm has acquired more than 150 companies and has managed more than $2.6 billion in equity. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via acquisitions.