TSCP’s Vector Laboratories brings in two firms

Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) portfolio firm Vector Laboratories has made a double acquisition, buying Click Chemistry Tools and Fluoroprobes.

Click Chemistry Tools manufactures click chemistry linkers and labeling reagents. The Scottsdale, Arizona headquartered company was founded a decade ago and its products are used in drug discovery, therapeutics and diagnostics.

Fluoroprobes manufactures fluorescent probes and dyes and is also headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Vector Laboratories is headquartered in Newark, California and has a global network of more than 40 distributors. The firm creates proteomic and glycomic research products.

“The combination of Vector Laboratories, Click Chemistry Tools and Fluoroprobes will further our effort to create a truly unique offing in the protein detection space,” said JC Wetzel, director at TSCP, in a statement.

TSCP is a St Louis, Missouri headquartered private equity firm that invests in founder-led middle-market businesses. The company has managed more than $4.5 billion since its founding in 2000.