TSG announces multiple promotions

Among the appointments are Adam Hemmer to managing director (San Francisco); and Alec Barnett (New York), Sam Pritzker (New York) and James Zelnick (San Francisco) to principal. Other promotions include Alec Fogarty to senior vice president (San Francisco), Parker Brown to vice president (New York) and Josh Ronson to senior associate (London).

“We are excited to recognize the hard work and tremendous contributions each of these individuals have made to our firm, partner companies and investors,” said Jamie O’Hara, president of TSG in a statement. “We are proud of the talented team we have built and look forward to continuing to work together to identify and build best-in-class brands across the world.”

Hemmer joined the firm in 2015. Prior to joining TSG, Hemmer was a consultant at Kurt Salmon, where he advised private equity and consumer products clients.

Barnett joined TSG in 2016. Before TSG, Barnett was an investment banker at J.P. Morgan.

Pritzker joined the firm in 2016. Prior to joining TSG, Pritzker was also an investment banker at J.P. Morgan.

And, Zelnick joined TSG in 2018. Prior to joining TSG, Zelnick worked at FFL Partners and Bain & Company.

