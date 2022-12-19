TSG buys Radiance Holdings

As part of the transaction, Radiance Holdings’ management team will continue to lead the company.

TSG Consumer Partners has acquired a majority stake in Denver-based Radiance Holdings, a platform representing a collection of brands in the beauty, wellness, and self-care sectors. No financial terms were disclosed.

Radiance Holdings’ current portfolio is approximately 85 percent franchised and includes the following brands: Sola Salons, a salon studios franchise with approximately 650 locations across the U.S. and Canada as of December 2022; and Woodhouse Spas, a day spa brand in the U.S. with approximately 80 locations across the U.S. as of December 2022.

“Radiance Holding is empowering a new generation of beauty professionals seeking to work independently and offer their clientele more control over their salon experience, a trend accelerated by the pandemic,” said Michael Layman, managing director at TSG in a statement. “Their portfolio of differentiated brands are exceeding consumer expectations and are well positioned for further growth.”

Radiance is led by CEO Christina Russell.

Jefferies LLC and Lazard acted as financial advisor to TSG and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor. North Point and Harris Williams acted as financial advisor to Radiance Holdings.

TSG Consumer Partners has approximately $20 billion in assets under management. TSG invests in consumer companies.