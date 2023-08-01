TSG Consumer Partners invests in home services platform Trinity Solar

Trinity Solar management will remain in their current roles and continue to lead the company.

Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to TSG

Prestwick Partners acted as financial advisor to Trinity Solar and Blank Rome LLP acted as legal advisor

TSG has about $20 billion in assets under management

TSG Consumer Partners has made an investment in Trinity Solar, a home services platform in the Northeast. No financial terms were disclosed.

Trinity Solar management will remain in their current roles and continue to lead the company. Trinity Solar was founded in 1994.

“Trinity Solar is empowering households to take control of their energy needs, protect themselves against power outages and reduce their carbon footprint,” said Michael Layman, managing director at TSG in a statement. “We’ve been impressed by Trinity’s evolution into one of the largest players in the nation amid strong industry tailwinds. Its customer-centric approach simplifies the solar journey for families and helps them reduce their costs.”

Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to TSG. Prestwick Partners acted as financial advisor to Trinity Solar and Blank Rome LLP acted as legal advisor.

TSG has about $20 billion in assets under management.