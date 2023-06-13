TSG Consumer Partners recruits Ligon as managing director

In his new role, Ligon will oversee the firm’s capital markets function and support the firm in developing and implementing tailored solutions for new and existing partner companies.

TSG Consumer Partners has named David Ligon as a managing director, capital markets.

In his new role, Ligon will oversee the firm’s capital markets function and support the firm in developing and implementing tailored solutions for new and existing partner companies.

“David is a seasoned credit professional who brings both deep relationships in the middle-market space and a strong entrepreneurial track record of helping companies execute their strategic plans, including serving as a trusted advisor to TSG and its partner companies for 25 years,” said Jamie O’Hara, president of TSG in a statement. “We are excited to have David on board in this expanded role and confident he will be an invaluable asset to both TSG and our partner companies as we continue to evaluate, invest in and scale them with expanded resources and capabilities.”

Most recently, Ligon served as managing director and capital markets head for EastWest Bank, where he led the bank’s sponsored lending group. Previously, Ligon served in senior leadership positions in leveraged finance at OneWest Bank, US Bank, Emporia Capital, and Union Bank after starting his career at Wells Fargo Bank.

TSG has approximately $20 billion in assets under management.