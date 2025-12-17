TSG’s Mike Layman: Bullish on wellness, experience and authenticity
'The 2025 deal environment was steady but demanding, marked by a higher bar for conviction on both sides of the table.'
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
'The 2025 deal environment was steady but demanding, marked by a higher bar for conviction on both sides of the table.'
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination