Turning Rock backs pet services provider Best Friends Pet Care

Existing shareholders also participated in the new round of capital.

Milbank LLP provided legal counsel to Turning Rock on the transaction

Turning Rock Partners targets underserved or capital constrained lower-middle market businesses in North America

Turning Rock Partners has made an investment in Best Friends Pet Care, a Norwalk, Connecticut-based provider of pet services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Best Friends is an attractive investment for Turning Rock because it is employee owned certified, which gives employees a direct incentive to work hard and take pride in what they do,” said Turning Rock’s President Saba Ahmad in a statement. “The company being employee owned demonstrates a high degree of alignment and the management also has extensive industry experience, coming to Best Friends from Petco. This combination was appealing to TRP.”

Turning Rock was advised on the transaction by Milbank LLP for legal, Bennett Thrasher for accounting, BDO USA, LLC for tax advisory, Lockton Companies on insurance, Silver Regulatory Associates on ESG/DEI, and Senior Advisors Carlos Gil and Mitchell Marrow.

