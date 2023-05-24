Turnspire appoints Fu as CFO

Riley McCabe and Ahdiv Nathan have joined the investment team as a vice president and Peter Derby has come on board as an associate.

Turnspire Capital Partners has made four recent hires. Fang Fang Fu has joined as chief financial officer. Riley McCabe and Ahdiv Nathan have joined the investment team as a vice president. And, Peter Derby has also joined the investment team as an associate.

Previously, Fu worked at ICONIQ Capital, Madison International Realty, Anchorage Capital and PricewaterhouseCoopers. McCabe formerly worked at Argand Partners and Credit Suisse while Nathan previously worked at DestinHaus Capital, SVPGlobal and Goldman Sachs.

Derby’s work background includes past roles at Argand Partners, AlpInvest|The Carlyle Group and Guggenheim Partners.

On the appointments, Abel Osorio, a partner of Turnspire, said in a statement, “We are excited to welcome our new colleagues who will enhance our transaction execution, value creation and fund management capabilities. At Turnspire we strive to attract, develop, and retain exceptional professionals, and we are excited by the contributions that Riley, Ahdiv, Peter and Fang Fang will make in the future.”

