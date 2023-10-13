Turnspire Capital-backed Daniel Measurement & Control appoints Morris as CEO

Mark Sponseller, who has served as Interim CEO of Daniel, will resume his previous role as chief financial officer.

Daniel Measurement & Control, a portfolio company of Turnspire Capital Partners, has named Tony Morris as CEO. Mark Sponseller, who has served as Interim CEO of Daniel, will resume his previous role as chief financial officer.

Houston-based Daniel Measurement is a provider of energy flow measurement solutions.

Previously, Morris worked at Aerzen USA Corporation, where he served as president and chairman of the board of directors.

On the appointment, Abel Osorio, Daniel’s chairman of the board, said in a statement, “Tony is an accomplished and visionary leader with considerable experience and a demonstrated track record of success in the flow measurement industry. His strategic acumen, engineering expertise, and commitment to our core values of innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction make him the right leader to guide Daniel through its next phase of growth.”

Prior to Aerzen USA, Morris served as executive vice president and in other senior and global leadership roles at Furmanite, and as a vice president/general manager at CRANE Energy Flow Solutions.

Turnspire invests in the lower middle market.