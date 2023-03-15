Turnspire hires Nathan as VP

Nathan is a former associate at Strategic Value Partners and an ex-analyst at Goldman Sachs

Turnspire Capital Partners has named Ahdiv Nathan as a vice president, according to a spokesperson for the firm.

Previously, Nathan worked at DestinHaus Capital. Nathan is a former associate at Strategic Value Partners and an ex-analyst at Goldman Sachs.

Based in New York City, Turnspire invests in multiple sectors that include aerospace and defense, automotive, capital equipment, chemicals, consumer and construction and building materials. The private equity firm was founded in 2013.