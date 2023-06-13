TV advertising software platform Madhive inks $300m from Goldman Sachs

The investment will enable Madhive to further accelerate the growth and adoption of its CTV platform.

Latham & Watkins is serving as legal counsel to Madhive while Weil, Gotshal & Manges is serving as legal counsel to Goldman Sachs

Madhive was founded in 2016

Goldman Sachs oversees more than $2.6 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of March 31, 2023

Goldman Sachs has made a $300 million investment in New York-based Madhive, a TV advertising software platform.

“We believe Madhive’s purpose-built, end-to-end CTV platform which enables hyper-local precision targeting at national scale is truly differentiated within the ad-tech ecosystem,” added Joon Park, a managing director in the private equity business within Goldman Sachs in a statement. “We see tremendous growth ahead in the company’s existing and adjacent markets and look forward to supporting Madhive to further accelerate the company’s journey.”

