TWC snaps up Engine No.1’s ETF platform

The TCW Group has closed its acquisition of Engine No.1’s Transform ETF platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Transform ETF platform manages more than $600 million in U.S. equity ETFs.

“The closing of the sale of our ETF platform to TCW marks the successful evolution of a business we launched and rapidly developed to become a leader in the active thematic space,” said Chris James, Engine No. 1 founder and chief investment officer in a statement. “Engine No. 1’s focus on the value creation opportunities in decarbonization and re-industrialization propelled the success of the ETF platform and continues with our private capital business.”

Engine No. 1 is an alternative asset manager that is focused on the decarbonization and the relocalization of North American supply chains.

Based in Los Angeles, TCW was founded in 1971.