TZP Group invests in retailer Soccer Post

TZP Group has made an investment in Eatontown, New Jersey-based Soccer Post, a soccer specialty retailer. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We have experienced significant growth and have unprecedented opportunities to scale the business nationally through multiple channels. We needed to find a partner with expertise in omni-channel retailing and the capital to support our anticipated growth” said Sarah Jett, chief brand officer of Soccer Post, in a statement. “We selected TZP for their track record with omni-channel retailers, portfolio of authentic brands, and their confidence in our team and our vision for the future of soccer specialty retail.”

Also, Soccer Post has named investor Alex Morgan as a brand ambassador.

Acquired in 2011 by Blake Sonnek-Schmelz, Soccer Post has over 30 store locations in the U.S.

TZP Group manages about $2 billion across its family of funds. TZP was founded in 2007.