UK-based CapVest acquires Recochem from HIG Capital

CapVest has acquired Recochem, a Montreal-based manufacturer, marketer and distributor of aftermarket transportation and household fluids. No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

The seller was HIG Capital, which acquired Recochem in 2018 from Swander Pace Capital. HIG will remain a minority investor in the company.

Recochem has revenue of more than $1 billion. The company’s product portfolio spans branded, private label, and bulk offerings and includes coolant, appearance products, windshield wash fluid, diesel exhaust fluid and a broad range of household fluids and industrial chemicals. It serves consumers and industrial customers worldwide through its operations in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific.

Recochem achieved significant growth via product category and geographic expansion, execution of strategic initiatives and synergistic add-on acquisitions under HIG’s ownership, according to a statement.

Timothy Colson, partner at CapVest, said: “We see significant strategic opportunities for Recochem to capitalize on in the future and look forward to working with the Recochem management team to continue to realize the company’s tremendous potential. The company is well positioned to continue expanding both organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions, which will drive growth and benefit its customers by making an even wider portfolio of high-quality products and solutions available to them.”

CapVest is a global private equity firm that partners with companies in resilient industries, such as consumer staples, healthcare and essential services. The firm has its headquarters in London.

HIG Capital is a global alternative investment firm with $59 billion of capital under management. Based in Miami, its specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies.

Harris Williams, Robert W. Baird and CG Sawaya Partners were financial advisors to Recochem and McDermott Will & Emery and Blake, Cassels & Graydon represented HIG Capital and Recochem as legal counsel in the deal. Jefferies, Truist Securities and Lincoln International were financial advisors to CapVest, with Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Kirkland & Ellis acting as legal counsel.