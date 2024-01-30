Unity Partners-backed NDH scoops up tax and accounting firm Jain & Jain

Jain & Jain was established in 1986 by founders Mike and Rajni Jain

NDH, a portfolio company of Unity Partners, has acquired Houston-based tax and accounting firm Jain & Jain. No financial terms were disclosed.

Chicago-based NDH is an accounting business.

Jain & Jain was established in 1986 by founders Mike and Rajni Jain. Both founders will continue to be actively involved in the business.

“With strong alignment on growth ambitions, the Unity team quickly realized the opportunity to partner Jain & Jain with NDH to further execute our Partner & Propel strategy,” said Peter Cozzi, team lead at Unity Partners in a statement. “We believe the addition of Jain & Jain to the NDH platform is a great opportunity to leverage NDH’s resources and expertise to help an already successful business offer an even better experience to its clients and employees.”

Unity Partners is based in Dallas and New York City.