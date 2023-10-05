Unity Partners takes majority stake in Poolie

Poolie is Unity’s second platform investment in 2023

Unity Partners has completed a majority investment in Poolie, an Austin, Texas-based pool services business.

Poolie provides pool cleaning, repair and renovation services to over 1,200 customers.

“Pool services is a very fragmented industry, and we believe there is ample opportunity to grow through strategic M&A, both in Austin and other metropolitan areas in and beyond Texas,” said John Block, CEO and co-founder of Unity Partners.

Poolie is the second platform investment made by Unity Partners in 2023, following its acquisition of NDH in May.

“Poolie has organically grown revenue by more than 130 percent this year, and we believe we can ramp this growth by partnering with the Poolie team on several value acceleration initiatives,” said Jim Sharpe, partner and head of propel at Unity. “…We will invest in the growth and development of the team, expand marketing capabilities, leverage technology to enhance the customer experience, and optimize Poolie’s supply chain.”

No financial terms of the private transaction were disclosed.