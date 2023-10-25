Upstream Tech inks investment from Hull Street Energy

Faegre Dinker Biddle & Reath acted as legal counsel to HSE while DLA Piper LLP acted as legal counsel to Upstream Tech.

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Hull Street Energy targets the power sector

Upstream Tech builds software for making planetary decisions

Hull Street Energy has made an investment in Upstream Tech, a California-based provider of climate solutions.

“We believe that, in the face of climate change, water and other forms of geoscientific forecasting will become increasingly important and necessary,” said Sarah Wright, a founder and managing partner of HSE in a statement. “The products and services that Upstream Tech has developed are state-of-the-art.”

