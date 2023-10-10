US private equity M&A value drops 35%, finds LSEG; Parabellum, BharCap and Bonaccord sign deals

Good morning Hubsters, Craig McGlashan here with the Tuesday Wire.

We’re opening with a data deep dive, as MK Flynn talks to LSEG’s Matt Toole about the dealmaking numbers for the first three quarters.

Spoiler alert – they’re not great, but they do reveal the top three sectors of the year so far are tech, financials and healthcare, which straddle the deals we’re going to look at this morning.

First, we have a portfolio company of Parabellum Investments acquiring a digital banking software business, then we switch to pure finance as BharCap Partners buys a company in the insurance sector before we round out the deals with Bonaccord Capital Partners making a minority investment in a healthcare-focused private equity firm.

Slowdown

On both PE Hub and PE Hub Europe we’ve felt a slowdown in deals this year and now we’ve got some firm numbers.

MK Flynn spoke to Matt Toole, director of deals intelligence at LSEG, about the data. While the number of private equity-backed deals was up slightly during the first three quarters of 2023, value is down significantly.

Here’s a regional breakdown from Toole:

US private equity-backed M&A totaled $191 billion during the first nine months of 2023, a 35 percent decline compared to last year at this time. US PE-backed dealflow accounted for 47 percent of global deal value, up from 44 percent a year ago. By number of deals, US private equity-backed M&A is flat compared to the first nine months of 2022 (3,630 deals in 2023 vs 3,634 in 2022). For the first nine months of 2023, European private equity-backed M&A has declined 57 percent compared to last year, marking a three-year low, while private equity-backed M&A in the Americas, which accounts for 51 percent of overall activity, is down 34 percent compared to 2022 levels. Asia-Pacific PE-backed deals account for 15 percent of overall dealflow this year and have fallen 35 percent from last year. Japan, which saw the largest buyout of the year for Toshiba Corp, registered a 48 percent increase from a year ago. Cross-border private equity-backed M&A deals account for one-third of all PE-backed deal value, down from 40 percent during the first nine months of 2022. Cross-border PE-backed M&A has declined 50 percent so far this year, outpacing the broader market for cross-border M&A, which is down 21 percent compared to a year ago – a 10-year low.

On a positive note, the top three performing sectors were tech, followed by financials and healthcare. In keeping with that trend, we’ve got three deals to cover this morning that fall within those areas.

Before we start on that though, here’s the link again for the full Q&A with LSEG’s Toole.

Atlantic linkup

We’re going to start with a deal that has both a US and European element and straddles tech and finance.

ieDigital, a portfolio company of Parabellum Investments, has acquired digital banking software business Connect FSS.

Connect FSS is based in Sandy, Utah and has developed banking apps and websites for a series of US credit unions.

ieDigital is a fintech company headquartered in London in the UK, which provides digital banking services for European financial institutions including Santander, Sainsbury’s Bank and Lloyds.

The aim of the deal is to give the combined business a platform for growth and more acquisitions. Parabellum will also look for more potential acquisitions in the global fintech sector.

“Financial institutions worldwide are in the middle of extreme digital transformation to meet the demands of digitally aware consumers, so there is a huge demand for ieDigital Group’s services,” said Rami Cassis, Parabellum CEO, in a statement. “We are investing aggressively to grow its product offering and build a best-in-class business with unrivalled reach, expertise, and a blue-chip client base.”

As this is a cross-Atlantic deal, I’ll give a shout out to some of our coverage of fintech over on PE Hub Europe. Check out this listicle from Irien Joseph back in June for a rundown on the sector, which has definitely been one of the busier industries for deals this year.

Insurance

Sticking with finance, and BharCap Partners has acquired ARMStrong Receivable Management, an insurance and commercial B2B receivable management firm based in Itasca, Illinois.

Like fintech, the insurance sector has been one of the better performers in the dealmaker stakes this year. Obey Martin Manayiti provided a look at some of the deals in this listicle from August.

In good health

Of course, if there’s any sector that’s downturn-proof, it’s got to be healthcare. We’ve got a new deal to report on that front this morning too.

Bonaccord Capital Partners has made a minority investment in Revelstoke Capital Partners, a Denver-based healthcare-focused private equity firm.

Bonaccord is a subsidiary of P10, Inc.

While healthcare has been busy, we’ve also seen a fair amount of deals where private equity firms take stakes in one another – including last week when General Atlantic and Carmignac made minority investments in new secondaries firm Clipway.

For more on the trend, read about how Armen, a private equity firm focused on GP stakes, plans to help European mid-cap private equity firms win access to retail money over on PE Hub Europe.

OK that’s it from me today – Chris Witkowsky will be with you tomorrow.

Cheers,

Craig