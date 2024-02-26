Valesco invests in manufacturer Blower Application

Mesirow Financial, Inc acted as financial advisor to BloApCo on the deal.

Valesco has made an investment in Blower Application, a Germantown, Wisconsin-based maker of solid waste and scrap handling systems and processing equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We believe we found the right business partner in Valesco; one that would continue the work we spent 90 years building,” said BloApCo President Dan Cieslewicz in a statement. “At BloApCo we take great pride in manufacturing quality equipment and well-designed scrap systems to our customers. Valesco is an ideal investment partner for us. They not only understand and support our history, vision and values, but will offer key support as we continue to execute against our mission to be the best scrap system equipment manufacturer in our marketplace.”

Based in Dallas, Valesco invests in small- and lower- middle-market businesses. The firm targets manufacturing, distribution, and business-to-business services.