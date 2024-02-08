Valor Equity-backed BitGo acquires fintech firm Brassica

Brassica’s other backers include Mercury Fund, Long Journey Ventures, NGC, Draft VC and Broadhaven Ventures

Based in Chicago, Valor targets the North American tech sector

Valor was founded in 1995

BitGo, which is backed by Valor Equity Partners, has acquired Brassica, a financial technology company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Silicon Valley-based BitGo is a digital asset company focused on serving institutional clients since 2013.

“We currently have a dichotomy in financial services – one side deals with traditional securities and the other deals with up-and-coming blockchain-based assets and cryptocurrencies,” said Mike Belshe, CEO of BitGo in a statement. “With this acquisition, BitGo becomes the first major financial services firm to be able to provide comprehensive infrastructure support for both traditional private securities and blockchain-based assets, while significantly expanding our global presence,”

