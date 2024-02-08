Valor Equity-backed BitGo acquires fintech firm Brassica

- Brassica’s other backers include Mercury Fund, Long Journey Ventures, NGC, Draft VC and Broadhaven Ventures
BitGo, which is backed by Valor Equity Partners, has acquired Brassica, a financial technology company. No financial terms were disclosed.
Silicon Valley-based BitGo is a digital asset company focused on serving institutional clients since 2013.
Brassica’s other backers include Mercury Fund, Long Journey Ventures, NGC, Draft VC and Broadhaven Ventures.
“We currently have a dichotomy in financial services – one side deals with traditional securities and the other deals with up-and-coming blockchain-based assets and cryptocurrencies,” said Mike Belshe, CEO of BitGo in a statement. “With this acquisition, BitGo becomes the first major financial services firm to be able to provide comprehensive infrastructure support for both traditional private securities and blockchain-based assets, while significantly expanding our global presence,”
Based in Chicago, Valor targets the North American tech sector. The firm was founded in 1995.