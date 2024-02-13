Valor Equity Partners-backed RIND Snacks buys granola products provider Small Batch Organics

Small Batch’s products will be rebranded as RIND over the course of the year

RIND launched in 2018

Based in Chicago, Valor Equity Partners targets the technology sector in North America

RIND Snacks, which is backed by Valor Equity Partners, has acquired Small Batch Organics, a Vermont-based maker of granola products. No financial terms were disclosed.

RIND is a sustainable snack brand.

“RIND and Small Batch share a special kinship that makes this outcome such a natural fit. Our products and values are highly complementary, and we’re thrilled to be joining forces with RIND on its mission to produce delicious and sustainable snacks for people and planet,” said Small Batch founder Lindsay Martin, who now oversees production and new product development for the combined business.

Small Batch’s products will be rebranded as RIND over the course of the year.

RIND launched in 2018.

Based in Chicago, Valor Equity Partners targets the technology sector in North America.