Valsoft Corp acquires Britain’s Shelton Development Services

Valsoft Corp has acquired Shelton Development Services (SDS), a Cranleigh, UK-based housing development services provider. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Founded in 1994, SDS provides its housing development solutions to housing associations, local governments and private developers. It is Valsoft’s 10th acquisition in the UK, further strengthening its presence in the region, the firm said in a statement.

“SDS has distinguished itself as a dependable partner in the housing development sector, backed by a solid record of accomplishments and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction,” said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire, the operating division of Valsoft.

Other deals in this sector lately include Apollo Impact’s announcement that it will acquire United Living Group, a provider of infrastructure, social housing maintenance and construction services in the UK.

Valsoft was represented internally by Oliver Gray (senior legal counsel), David Felicissimo (general counsel) and Elisa Marcon (corporate paralegal).