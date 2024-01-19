Software acquirer Valsoft lands $170m in growth financing

The investment was led by Coatue and Viking Global Investors.

Valsoft Corp, a Montreal-based business specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, has raised $170 million in growth financing.

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. Unlike private equity and venture capital firms, it does not have a

predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

Valsoft, established in 2015, is led by CEO Sam Youssef.

The financing’s proceeds will be used to accelerate Valsoft’s portfolio expansion and strengthen its leadership position as a global consolidator in the vertical software sector.

“Valsoft’s impressive track record of acquiring companies and growing its portfolio demonstrates the significant opportunity to innovate in the vertical market software industry,” said Aaron Weiner, managing director of Coatue, in a statement. “Coatue is thrilled to help accelerate Valsoft’s remarkable growth and join the team on the next phase of their journey.”